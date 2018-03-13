Cele urges cops to work with residents amid Operation Fiela in Gugulethu
Several initiatives are currently taking place, including roadblocks and stop searches. Police Minister Bheki Cele encouraged police officers to work with residents to fight crime.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is joining Operation Fiela 2 in Gugulethu.
Several initiatives are currently taking place, including roadblocks and stop searches.
Cele has encouraged police officers to work hand-in-hand with residents to fight crime.
He said: “Work hard but also improve the relationships with the communities. We know that we work better, success is much better when we work together with the communities.”
A community meeting is scheduled for later on Tuesday, where Cele will listen to residents’ concerns.
“The kids here smoke almost every day. They are doing everything because they need money to smoke and it’s not right… We are so scared,” said a resident.
Police minister Bheki Cele is out in Gugulethu joining officers on Fiela 2 operations. #CeleFielaOperations KP pic.twitter.com/wYQU805kg8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2018
