Baxter rings changes for latest Bafana squad

Baxter will be relishing the chance to restore faith in the national team after their anti-climactic failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has named a 25-man squad for a four-nations tournament taking place in Zambia from March 18 to 25.

Baxter brought 14 new faces into the squad which will be mixed with the usual suspects.

The last time Bafana played was against Senegal in November last year, in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

The new faces in the squad, include Ajax Cape Town stopper Brandon Peterson and Wits number one Darren Keet.

In defence, impressive Wits fullback Reeve Frosler, Chiefs pair Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Daniel Cardoso, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Innocent Maela all join captain ‘Tyson’ Hlatshwayo.

While new midfielders in the team include the in-form Maritzburg United star Siphesihle Ndlovu, talented Supersport duo Tebogo Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba, while Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch is rewarded for his recent perfomacnes with a call up.

In search of goals, Baxter has brought in Lille striker Lebo Mothiba and Kaizer Chiefs target man Ryan Moon.

The four-nation tournament will feature Zimbabwe, Angola and hosts Zambia and will act as preparation when the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers resume in September.

Interestingly, Baxter has invited highly-rated Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena as a technical consultant to the squad.

Bafana Bafana will meet Angola first on Thursday, 22 March.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Darren Keet, Brandon Peterson

Defenders: Reeve Frosler, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Thulani Hlatshwayo (c), Motjeka Madisha, Daniel Cardoso, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Innocent Maela, Sfiso Hlanti

Midfielders: Dean Furman, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Teboho Mokoena, Bongani Zungu, Aubrey Modiba, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Thembinkosi Lorch, Keagan Dolly, Phakamani Mahlambi, Themba Zwane

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba, Ryan Moon, Percy Tau.