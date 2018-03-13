Baby born at Northgate Mall & mother doing well

'Security talks ongoing following Ngcobo police murders’
The boy, who has not been named yet, was delivered by ER24 paramedics there late on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The father of a baby boy who was born at Northgate Mall says both mother and baby are doing well at home.
The mother unexpectedly went into labour and was helped by security who called an ambulance.
Proud father Happy Mudau said: “The security started helping us to deliver the baby. We went to the control room and everything happened there, she says she’s fine and so I think she’s okay.”
