At least 38 die in Ethiopia when bus plunges into ravine

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Ethiopia, where driving standards are poor and many vehicles badly maintained.
ADDIS ABABA - At least 38 people, mostly students, were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia’s mountainous north on Monday, police said.
Ten people survived the crash that took place in the Amhara region, police commander Mohammed Ahmed said.
“The majority of victims were students,” he told Amhara Mass Media Agency.
