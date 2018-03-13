Anderson advances to last 16 at Indian Wells

Kevin Anderson is through to the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open, with a straight set victory over Argentine Nicholas Kicker 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/3).

JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Anderson is through to the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open, with a straight set victory over Argentine Nicholas Kicker 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/3).

Seventh seed Anderson now sets up a meeting with 11th seed Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

The South African has a favorable head to head record over his Spanish opponent, having beaten Carreno Busta 3 times, the most recent of those occasions coming at the US Open in 2017.

In the women’s section, Venus Williams beat sister Serena 6-3, 6-4. This was Venus’ first victory over Serena since 2014.