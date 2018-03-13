Anderson advances to last 16 at Indian Wells
Kevin Anderson is through to the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open, with a straight set victory over Argentine Nicholas Kicker 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/3).
JOHANNESBURG - Kevin Anderson is through to the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open, with a straight set victory over Argentine Nicholas Kicker 7-6 (7/1), 7-6 (7/3).
Seventh seed Anderson now sets up a meeting with 11th seed Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.
The South African has a favorable head to head record over his Spanish opponent, having beaten Carreno Busta 3 times, the most recent of those occasions coming at the US Open in 2017.
In the women’s section, Venus Williams beat sister Serena 6-3, 6-4. This was Venus’ first victory over Serena since 2014.
More in Sport
-
Woods brings comeback to happy hunting ground at Bay Hill
-
McLaren need to deliver after testing times
-
United crash out after Sevilla's Ben Yedder strikes twice
-
CSA announces Proteas women’s contracted squad list
-
Forced absence from Europa League frustrates Arsenal's Aubameyang
-
Varsity Cup issues response on NMU pitch invasion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.