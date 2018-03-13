Popular Topics
Analyst: Kenya’s opposition alliance crumbling after Odinga truce

Raila Odinga said last week that he’s abandoning a defiance campaign aimed at toppling President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and opposition leader Raila Odinga (left) met on Friday 9 March 2018. Picture: @UKenyatta/Twitter
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and opposition leader Raila Odinga (left) met on Friday 9 March 2018. Picture: @UKenyatta/Twitter
one day ago

PRETORIA – Analysts say Kenya’s main opposition alliance is disintegrating after its leader Raila Odinga broke ranks and agreed to a truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It ends a seven-month standoff over disputed elections that has slowed growth in the East African giants and cost dozens of lives.

Odinga said last week he’s abandoning a defiance campaign aimed at toppling President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Instead, he will work with him on fostering national unity.

His announcement caught the other three main leaders of his National Super Alliance by surprise.

The ructions in the opposition will help Kenyatta consolidate power during his second and final term.

They will also help the ruling Jubilee Party as it begins preparing for the next elections in 2022.

