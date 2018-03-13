Analyst: Kenya’s opposition alliance crumbling after Odinga truce

Raila Odinga said last week that he’s abandoning a defiance campaign aimed at toppling President Uhuru Kenyatta.

PRETORIA – Analysts say Kenya’s main opposition alliance is disintegrating after its leader Raila Odinga broke ranks and agreed to a truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It ends a seven-month standoff over disputed elections that has slowed growth in the East African giants and cost dozens of lives.

Instead, he will work with him on fostering national unity.

His announcement caught the other three main leaders of his National Super Alliance by surprise.

The ructions in the opposition will help Kenyatta consolidate power during his second and final term.

They will also help the ruling Jubilee Party as it begins preparing for the next elections in 2022.