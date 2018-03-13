American rapper Craig Mack dies

The 'New York Daily News' is reporting that Mack’s producer Alvin Toney said Mack succumbed to heart failure on Monday in Walterboro, South Carolina.

JOHANNESBURG - American rapper Craig Mack, who performed the 1994 hit Flava in Ya Ear for Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy label, has died at age 46.

The New York Daily News is reporting that Mack’s producer Alvin Toney said Mack succumbed to heart failure on Monday in Walterboro, South Carolina.

He had been ill for some time.

Industry colleagues responded with sadness to the news of Mack’s passing.

See some reactions below.

Rest In Peace Craig Mack. ✊🏽🙏🏽 — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 13, 2018

Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends. it was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that.#RIPCraigMack — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 13, 2018