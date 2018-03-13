Popular Topics
Alleged abalone poaching syndicate members due in court

Nine marine inspectors and eight others, who are linked to a poaching syndicate, will make their second court appearance on Wednesday.

FILE: Abalone seized by police. Picture: SAPS
FILE: Abalone seized by police. Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Another alleged abalone poacher will join several co-accused, including Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries officials, in the dock at the Hermanus magistrates court on Wednesday.

Nine marine inspectors and eight others, who are linked to a poaching syndicate, will make their second court appearance on Wednesday.

On Monday, three men appeared in a Paarl court. They too have been linked to the syndicate.

One of the accused was granted bail of R5,000, while the other two were denied bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila says: “The suspect will join the others who were arrested, including nine government employees, in connection with a poaching syndicate.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED