Alleged abalone poaching syndicate members due in court
Nine marine inspectors and eight others, who are linked to a poaching syndicate, will make their second court appearance on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Another alleged abalone poacher will join several co-accused, including Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries officials, in the dock at the Hermanus magistrates court on Wednesday.
On Monday, three men appeared in a Paarl court. They too have been linked to the syndicate.
One of the accused was granted bail of R5,000, while the other two were denied bail.
The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila says: “The suspect will join the others who were arrested, including nine government employees, in connection with a poaching syndicate.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
