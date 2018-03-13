11 corrupt City of Joburg officials sacked

The officials were found guilty of illegally dumping traffic fees.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven corrupt City of Johannesburg officials have been sacked from the Public Safety Department's Driver Licencing Testing Centres (DLTC’s).

Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun said: “After a long process of both external and internal disciplinary hearings, we were able to conclude the internal disciplinary process and 11 licencing department officials were found guilty of allegations and charges of fraud and corruption.”

These former employees at DLTCs were using ways to register vehicles to fictitious individuals and “dumping” the traffic fees and penalties of offenders by transferring the amounts payable to these nonexistent persons on the system.

Thereafter they would then re-register the vehicles of the offenders back in their name so that they are not liable for the traffic fees or penalties on the system and would proceed to issue vehicle license discs and other documents.

Sun says: “We cannot stand with our arms folded and watch corrupt business go by under our noses. No employee within our department will get away with fraud and corruption.”