11 corrupt City of Joburg officials sacked
The officials were found guilty of illegally dumping traffic fees.
JOHANNESBURG - Eleven corrupt City of Johannesburg officials have been sacked from the Public Safety Department's Driver Licencing Testing Centres (DLTC’s).
The officials were found guilty of illegally dumping traffic fees.
Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun said: “After a long process of both external and internal disciplinary hearings, we were able to conclude the internal disciplinary process and 11 licencing department officials were found guilty of allegations and charges of fraud and corruption.”
These former employees at DLTCs were using ways to register vehicles to fictitious individuals and “dumping” the traffic fees and penalties of offenders by transferring the amounts payable to these nonexistent persons on the system.
Thereafter they would then re-register the vehicles of the offenders back in their name so that they are not liable for the traffic fees or penalties on the system and would proceed to issue vehicle license discs and other documents.
Sun says: “We cannot stand with our arms folded and watch corrupt business go by under our noses. No employee within our department will get away with fraud and corruption.”
More in Local
-
'Security talks ongoing following Ngcobo police murders’
-
'Go-slow by NW health workers causing medicine shortages at hospitals'
-
SAA suspends CFO over disciplinary process
-
#RandReport: Rand firms as dollar wobbles, stocks edge lower
-
Parly committee to summons Guptas, Duduzane Zuma & Myeni
-
SAPS investigator allegedly molests 2 sexually abused pupils from Soweto school
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.