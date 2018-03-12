Zim cop sentenced to 10 days in jail for insulting Mugabe

Two years ago, Joseph Mloyie said Robert Mugabe was too old to govern and also claimed that he was married to a prostitute.

HARARE - A police officer in Zimbabwe has been sentenced to 10 days in prison for insulting Robert Mugabe while he was still in office.

The policeman was convicted by a police court for saying Mugabe was too old to rule.

Sergeant Joseph Mloyie made the statement two years ago, apparently when he was drunk, and judgment has only been delivered on Monday.

Mloyie said Mugabe was too old to govern and also claimed that he was married to a prostitute.

The officer was arrested and initially charged with insulting the president, but the charge was later changed to one of discrediting the police.

The officer wasn’t tried in a civilian court, it was a police tribunal that found him guilty.

Arrests for insulting the president were common before last November and rights groups are hoping they will now be a thing of the past.