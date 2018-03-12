'We want to root out corruption'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made it clear that his government will not allow any form of capture.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South African to register to vote in the upcoming elections, promising to address service deliver issues.

On Saturday, he took a 5 kilometer walk down the Chris Hani Road in Soweto before confirming his voting credentials at the Hitekani Primary school.

On Sunday, he visited some Tshwane townships where service delivery is still a major concern.

“No other individual, whether their name starts with a G or with whatever letter will be allowed to capture the state. We want to root out corruption.”

On Sunday, Olievenhoutbosch residents picketed outside the hope restoration church where he was attending a church service, demanding that their service delivery concerns be heard.

He promised them a speedy intervention.

“We are as government addressing the concerns and the needs of our people.”

The president has also criticised the illegal grabbing of land and called on law enforcement agencies to deal swiftly with the perpetrators.