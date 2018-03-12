Varsity rugby: Battle for Joburg when Wits host UJ

After Monday evening’s round 7 matches, universities will have just two more rounds of fixtures to earn a spot in the semi-finals taking place on 2 April.

JOHANNEBURG - Action on Monday evening starts in a crunch derby match when Wits host UJ at the Wits Stadium.

Constant Beckerling and his boys have lost just once this season – being beaten by Shimlas in the third round.

Kwanele Ngema will be hoping to continue where he left off against CUT after he scored two tries in the final 10 minutes.

UJ come off a 49-12 victory over Shimlas but have last twice this season. Kobus Engelbrecht will have to have his kicking boots on after another successful kicking performance in his last outing. A loss for UJ will have their chances of a semi-final significantly dented should Ikeys or Shimlas – below them – win.

Kick-off is at 4:30pm.

In the 6:30pm kick offs, CUT host winless Tuks. The Pretoria-based team – and defending champions – have had a campaign to forget. With just pride on the line, Tuks will have to muster up a fight against a team two places above them. CUT’s last – and only – victory came against Madibaz in round 3.

Staying with Madibaz, they host Maties at the NMU Stadium. The visitors will take an unassailable lead back to Stellenbosch with a victory. A victory will be more advantageous if fourth-placed UJ beat Maties’ nearest rivals, Wits.

In the final game of the evening, Shimlas – who had a bye last week – travel to NWU in their bid to break into the semi-final spots from 6th position. NWU, in third, need a victory to cement a place in the semi-final spots.

Given the massive ramifications in matches the top six are involved in, it promises to be another enthralling round of Varsity Rugby action.