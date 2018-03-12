[UPDATE] 4th Pollsmoor Prison escapee rearrested

Officials say the suspects were caught during separate operations within the City of Cape Town metro. The group forced their way through burglar bars at the facility's Medium B section on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - A fourth inmate, who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison, has been rearrested.

Three of the six inmates who escaped from the prison were rearrested earlier on Monday.

Officials say they were caught during separate operations within the City of Cape Town metro.

The group forced their way through burglar bars at the facility's Medium B section on Sunday night.

One of the convicts was serving a sentence for rape and another for attempted murder, robbery and housebreaking.

Regional Correctional Services commissioner, Delekile Klaas said: “Since this morning our officials, the police and the detectives have been on the manhunt to try and trace the whereabouts of the six offenders and they’ve been following all the leads. This led to the rearrest of three offenders so currently, only three offenders are on the run.”

Authorities are now hunting for the remaining three inmates.

Pollsmoor Correctional Services officials remain mum on details surrounding the rearrest of three of the six convicts.

One was apprehended in Kleinvlei and two in Ocean View.

Klaas promises officials are following up on leads to apprehend the remaining three.

“Currently only three offenders are on the run. We hope that we will also be able to rearrest the other three in the next 72 hours.”

Klaas says officials are also working on improving security in the section where they were held.