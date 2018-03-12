Popular Topics
Still no word on missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene

Nomawethu Kunene, who is the deputy director at West Rand NGO A Re Ageng social services, raised the alarm over alleged corruption in the Gauteng Department of Social Development.

Missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene. Picture: Facebook.
Missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Friends of missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene say there's still no word on her whereabouts nearly three weeks after her disappearance.

Kunene, who is the deputy director at West Rand NGO A Re Ageng social services raised the alarm over alleged corruption in the Gauteng Department of Social Development, including money laundering involving funds related to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Board member at the NGO Patience Mathenjwa says they're becoming more worried for her safety with every passing day.

“Noma cannot just disappear because we know how she operates. If she is going to be late she will tell us in advance."

Police have appealed to anyone with information on Kunene's whereabouts to come forward.

LISTEN: Desperate search for missing Noma Kunene

Timeline

