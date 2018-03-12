Still no word on missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene

-
#MoeraneCommission: Poisoning ruled out as cause of Sindiso Magaqa's deathLocal
-
Alleged abalone poacher appears in Paarl courtLocal
-
DA willing to sacrifice relationship with EFF over land expropriationPolitics
-
Steenberg CPF concerned by rise in gang violence after 2 teens killedLocal
-
May weighs response to nerve attack on Russian double agentWorld
-
3 Pollsmoor Prison escapees rearrestedLocal
Popular Topics
-
#MoeraneCommission: Poisoning ruled out as cause of Sindiso Magaqa's deathLocal
-
Alleged abalone poacher appears in Paarl courtLocal
-
DA willing to sacrifice relationship with EFF over land expropriationPolitics
-
Steenberg CPF concerned by rise in gang violence after 2 teens killedLocal
-
3 Pollsmoor Prison escapees rearrestedLocal
-
Still no word on missing whistle-blower Nomawethu KuneneLocal
Popular Topics
KG KO'd by ICC
-
Varsity rugby: Battle for Joburg when Wits host UJSport
-
Rabada & De Villiers inspire SA to victorySport
-
AmaZulu upset, Chiefs progress in Nedbank CupSport
-
Chelsea must be ready to suffer at Barcelona, says ConteSport
-
Blitzboks finish third in Vancouver SevensSport
-
Djokovic suffers 'weird' loss to qualifier at Indian WellsSport
Popular Topics
-
Fashion icon Hubert de Givenchy (91) diesLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Up close & personal with SA jazz musician Don LakaLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Raising boys to become good menLifestyle
-
Madcap British comedian Ken Dodd dies, aged 90Lifestyle
-
Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber 'have put their romance on hold'Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: 'Black Panther' hits $1 billion markLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Jane Seymour talks Playboy shoot, #MeTooLifestyle
-
Prince William to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle?Lifestyle
-
'Black Panther' tops 'A Wrinkle in Time' in Disney-dominant weekendLifestyle
-
DA to challenge land expropriation ‘with every tool available’Politics
-
[ANALYSIS] Hypocrisy’s many shadesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Survey shows Zuma and ANC’s mutual dance to the bottomOpinion
-
Ramaphosa, ANC stalwarts to discuss party's conference resolutionsPolitics
-
DA faces backlash over land expropriation text messagesPolitics
-
Mamelodi ANC members anxious ahead of 2019 electionsPolitics
-
[ANALYSIS] Survey shows Zuma and ANC’s mutual dance to the bottomOpinion
-
[OPINION] Listeriosis: The halal gatsby. Take it, or leave it?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Men, raise your sons and your voicesOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s long journey to transitionOpinion
-
[OPINION] Proper childcare helps poor working women – and boosts economiesOpinion
-
[OPINION] €400m doesn't always buy a teamOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Court rules it can’t force Bank of Baroda to stay openBusiness
-
Kganyago: Liquidity problems led to VBS being placed under curatorshipBusiness
-
Court dismisses Gupta firms' bid to halt Bank of Baroda's SA exitBusiness
-
Warning signs for VBS were there, says economics expertBusiness
-
Rand steady, stocks set to open higherBusiness
-
Sarb: Curator to attempt to restore liquidity to VBS BankBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
Still no word on missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene
Nomawethu Kunene, who is the deputy director at West Rand NGO A Re Ageng social services, raised the alarm over alleged corruption in the Gauteng Department of Social Development.
JOHANNESBURG - Friends of missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene say there's still no word on her whereabouts nearly three weeks after her disappearance.
Kunene, who is the deputy director at West Rand NGO A Re Ageng social services raised the alarm over alleged corruption in the Gauteng Department of Social Development, including money laundering involving funds related to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
Board member at the NGO Patience Mathenjwa says they're becoming more worried for her safety with every passing day.
“Noma cannot just disappear because we know how she operates. If she is going to be late she will tell us in advance."
Police have appealed to anyone with information on Kunene's whereabouts to come forward.
LISTEN: Desperate search for missing Noma Kunene
Timeline
More in Local
-
Case against man linked to MEC Albert Fritz's armed robbery postponed23 minutes ago
-
#MoeraneCommission: Poisoning ruled out as cause of Sindiso Magaqa's death26 minutes ago
-
Alleged abalone poacher appears in Paarl court35 minutes ago
-
DA willing to sacrifice relationship with EFF over land expropriation44 minutes ago
-
Steenberg CPF concerned by rise in gang violence after 2 teens killed53 minutes ago
-
3 Pollsmoor Prison escapees rearrestedone hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.