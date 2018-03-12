Steenberg CPF concerned by rise in gang violence after 2 teens killed
The CPF says in total five people have been shot in the area over the weekend, including another teen who was killed in Lavender Hill.
CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg Community Police Forum (CPF) is concerned over rising gang violence after two teenagers were shot dead in a drive-by shooting.
The CPF says in total five people have been shot in the area over the weekend, including another teen who was killed in Lavender Hill.
The police's FC van Wyk has confirmed another incident on Saturday.
“Police members responded to the complaint at the said address and upon their arrival, they found the body of a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his body. The other unidentified victim was shot and wounded.”
The CPF's Gavin Walbrugh is encouraging residents to be pro-active and report crime in the area.
“We are calling on the community to be calm and also asking for the community to come forward with information because, obviously, a lot of these guys are from the area and the problem that we’re sitting with is that the community is not forthcoming with information and yet it expects the SAPS and everybody else to bring this to a halt.”
More in Local
-
Case against man linked to MEC Albert Fritz's armed robbery postponed
-
#MoeraneCommission: Poisoning ruled out as cause of Sindiso Magaqa's death
-
Alleged abalone poacher appears in Paarl court
-
DA willing to sacrifice relationship with EFF over land expropriation
-
3 Pollsmoor Prison escapees rearrested
-
Still no word on missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.