Steenberg CPF concerned by rise in gang violence after 2 teens killed

CAPE TOWN - The Steenberg Community Police Forum (CPF) is concerned over rising gang violence after two teenagers were shot dead in a drive-by shooting.

The CPF says in total five people have been shot in the area over the weekend, including another teen who was killed in Lavender Hill.

The police's FC van Wyk has confirmed another incident on Saturday.

“Police members responded to the complaint at the said address and upon their arrival, they found the body of a 16-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his body. The other unidentified victim was shot and wounded.”

The CPF's Gavin Walbrugh is encouraging residents to be pro-active and report crime in the area.

“We are calling on the community to be calm and also asking for the community to come forward with information because, obviously, a lot of these guys are from the area and the problem that we’re sitting with is that the community is not forthcoming with information and yet it expects the SAPS and everybody else to bring this to a halt.”