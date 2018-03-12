[WATCH] Special Olympics and WWE unite over football
Kayleen Morgan & Thomas Holder | WWE partnered with Special Olympics to host a unified football game between athletes with and without intellectual disabilities. The game was captained by WWE superstar Titus O'Neil and football legend Mark Fish.
