Sir Michael Caine refuses to work with Woody Allen again
Allen has been accused by Dylan Farrow of sexually assaulting her in an attic when she was just seven-years-old.
LONDON - Sir Michael Caine has insisted he will never work with Woody Allen again, following the sexual abuse allegations made against him by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow.
The 82-year-old director has been accused by Farrow of sexually assaulting her in an attic when she was just seven-years-old, and in light of her claims, Sir Caine has joined a list of actors who have stood with her and refused to work with Allen in the future.
Caine won an Oscar for his role in Allen's film Hannah and Her Sisters in 1986, but as patron of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), he has "strong views" about Allen's alleged actions.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Caine said: "I'm a patron of the NSPCC and have very strong views about paedophilia. I can't come to terms with it because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia [Farrow]. I don't regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn't work with him again, no."
It isn't the first time the Italian Job star has spoken about the allegations surrounding Allen, as he recently said he was "stunned" to hear about the claims against him.
He said: "I loved Woody, I thought he was a great guy. And I'm stunned. Absolutely stunned."
Caine has also previously spoken about the sexual harassment allegations surrounding Harvey Weinstein, as he claims that whilst he had heard rumours of the disgraced producer's "casting couch", he was unaware of the "gravity" of the alleged situation.
He said: "Let me tell you. I knew [the allegations against Weinstein] were there. But the gravity is a surprise to me. I'll give you Harvey Weinstein in one sentence. I had a row with him once and I called him dishonest. And he said to me, 'Michael, I'm an honest man. I would only ever stab you in the chest.'
"I knew he was a bit of a ... you know. It was called 'the casting couch' in Hollywood. And it was almost a joke.
"But to me, the casting couch was Harvey and a pretty young actress comes in and he says 'To get this part, you've got to do this'. And she says, 'No, I won't.' And he says, 'You haven't got the part,' and she walks out. But I'd no idea that he would be exposing himself of doing physical harm to the girl.
"It's when they're slightly unknown and they need it. Do you know what I mean? You can't tell Elizabeth Taylor, 'You're going to have to screw me to get this part.'"
