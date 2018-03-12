Services on Metrorail's CT central line suspended again

Monthly and weekly ticket holders will be able to use Golden Arrow buses in the meantime.

CAPE TOWN - Services on Cape Town's central line have been suspended again.

Metrorail explains that urgent maintenance work has to be done.

The line had to be shut done for several weeks after some Prasa and Metrorail workers refused to operate on the route due to security fears.