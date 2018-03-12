Serena Williams to launch beauty range

Serena Williams is set to launch her own cosmetics line under the name 'Aneres', which is Serena spelled backwards.

The 36-year-old professional tennis player - who has a five-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia with her husband Alexis Ohanian - is reportedly planning to launch a range of beauty products under the name 'Aneres', which is Williams spelt backwards.

According to TMZ, the sports star has filed legal documents to trademark the 'Aneres' name, for a range of products which is believed to include skin care prep and makeup removing products, colognes and perfumes, makeup kits, bath soaps, lipstick, lip gloss, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara.

Williams reportedly filed documents to trademark the brand name in the past for a clothing line but has now refiled for her beauty range instead.

It comes after the star revealed she wants to focus on her tennis career before thinking about having a second child, although she admitted she "definitely" wants to expand her brood with her Reddit co-founder spouse.

She said: "I definitely want two [kids], God willing. But right now, I want tennis as well. So, I'm going to wait and see what happens.

"It's definitely not easy. I have this undying drive to be the best that I can be. Whether it's [being] a mom or playing tennis or doing my designing. I just want to do the best that I can."

Williams also admitted that her first five months of motherhood has been "amazing", as she says that being a parent comes "naturally" to her.

She added: "It's been amazing. I've always wanted to be a mom but I never seemed to have time with my career. Then, it just happened, and I was like, 'I don't know.' I just dove right in.

"It's so natural for me. I love it. I love her so much. We have a great little family going on."