Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber 'have put their romance on hold'
Music stars Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have put their relationship on hold, according to a report.
LONDON - Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have reportedly put their relationship on hold.
The 25-year-old beauty and Bieber (24) rekindled their turbulent romance in 2017, but they've now decided to take a break amid pressure from Gomez' mother Mandy Teefey, who isn't convinced the Sorry hitmaker is a suitable partner for her daughter.
An insider explained: "Selena and Justin decided to take a break mainly because of Selena's mom and her disapproval of Justin. Justin's family loves Selena, but Selena's family has put her in a very conflicting spot because they still don't trust Justin.
"Selena has tried to convince her family that Justin has changed ... but her family just isn't budging right now."
Gomez' romance with Justin is even said to have damaged her relationship with Teefey.
The Wolves hitmaker has found the situation especially hard to cope with because her mother was such a "rock" for her during her recovery from surgery last year when she underwent a kidney transplant.
The source told Us Weekly: "Her relationship with Justin has really affected her relationship with her mom, and it's been hard for her because she is super close with her mom. Her mom was her rock when she was having her health complications."
Despite their latest split, the suggestion from Gomez and Justin is that in the long term, they hope to rekindle their romance.
The insider continued: "Justin and Selena decided to take a break to give her family some more time to heal and take in the idea of her and Justin being a couple again."
News of their apparent split comes shortly after it was claimed that the high-profile duo have remained together because they feel like other people can't relate to the pressures they both feel.
A source said: "They will continue to break-up and make-up because they are together because they don't feel anyone else understands them. So, it is a constant cycle."
More in Lifestyle
-
Royal pay gap? The Crown's Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 13 March 2018
-
Mel B wants to show her children she's a popstar
-
Oprah Winfrey makes James Corden cry
-
Jimmy Kimmel's fears for son with a congenital heart defect
-
Alec Baldwin thinks Trump Twitter feud is surreal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.