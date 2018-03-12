Security at Mooifontein Cemetery to beef up after ashes stolen

Criminals have reportedly been stealing ashes from the resting place.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni says it's ramping up security and infrastructure at the Mooifontein Cemetery in Kempton Park.

The metro's Themba Gadebe said: “We just need to beef it up with fencing around the crematorium area because we don’t have similar problems elsewhere.”