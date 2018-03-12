Ramaphosa, ANC stalwarts to discuss party's conference resolutions

African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts are expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday following strained relations between the veterans and the party.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) stalwarts are expected to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday following strained relations between the veterans and the party.

The party announced on Sunday that it’s president would meet with the stalwarts to discuss their concerns and resolutions from last December’s ANC conference.

The relationship between the ANC and it’s stalwarts worsened during former president Jacob Zuma’s tenure, with the veterans accusing him of being behind what they called the deteriorating state of the party.

The stalwarts were also at odds with the party’s former leadership when it rejected the veterans’ request to hold a consultative conference before last year’s policy conference.

The ANC says that today’s meeting follows previous engagements that its leadership has had with the stalwarts on the concerns they have raised with the organization.

The party is also expected to report back to the veterans on the party’s conference resolutions.