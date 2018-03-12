Rabada & De Villiers inspire SA to victory
Kagiso Rabada claimed 11 wickets in the match, picking up 10 wickets for the fourth time in his young career.
CAPE TOWN - Kagiso Rabada and AB de Villiers inspired South Africa to a six-wicket victory over Australia, the win levels the series at 1-1.
Rabada claimed 11 wickets in the match, picking up 10 wickets for the fourth time in his young career, while De Villiers played an impressive knock scoring 126 not out. It was De Villiers first century since 2015.
Australia won the toss and were bowled out for 243, Rabada finished the innings with figures of 5/96. He was ably assisted by Vernon Philander (225) and Lungi Ngidi (3/51).
South Africa’s first innings reply was impressive, mainly due to de Villiers rapid century, he seemed to be the only batsman who looked at ease on the St. Georges pitch. Dean Elgar (57) and Hashim Amla (56) built the base on which De Villiers could flourish with workmanlike half centuries.
The tail wagged as Philander and Keshav Maharaj played crucial knocks which gave the home team a 139 run first innings lead.
Already on the back foot because of the lower order backlash which swum the momentum firmly into South Africa’s hands, Rabada again seized the moment getting key Australian wickets. Australia struggled to contain the 22-year-old fast bowler who finished with figures 6/54 leaving Australia bowled out for 239.
South Africa knocked off the target of 101 with relative ease although they lost four wickets in the process.
All roads now lead to Cape Town for the third test, although the dark cloud hovering over the Proteas side is the possible suspension for Rabada after his celebrations were deemed to be excessive by the International Cricket Council.
