Pollsmoor prison escapees bent, broke window burglar bars

CAPE TOWN - An internal probe has been launched following the escape of six inmates from Pollsmoor Prison.

Six prisoners escaped from the facility's Medium B Section late on Sunday night.

The escapees are between the ages of 20 and 24 years old.

Officials say one prison warder was guarding 139 offenders in the section the offenders escaped from.

Inmates forced their way out by bending and breaking burglar bars of a window.

Regional Correctional Services Head, Delekile Klaas says four of the escapees would have finished serving their prison sentence within the next two months.

“Currently the police and the Department of Correctional Services are following all the leads. I can assure you that we will recover all six of them before the end of this week.”

Klaas says an assessment is underway to determine how security at the section can be improved.