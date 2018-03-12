Phahlane graft case: Defence receives docket for pre-trial procedures
former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and his wife are accused of accepting cars from car dealer Durandt Snyman, which the State alleges are a form of gratuity.
PRETORIA - The case against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and two co-accused has been postponed until June to allow time for more pre-trial procedures to be completed.
Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Monday morning.
The three are accused of fraud and corruption.
The State prosecutor confirmed that the case docket has been handed over to the defence team to allow them an opportunity to prepare their case.
However, the State says there are further documents which needed to be handed over.
It is understood that police watchdog Ipid may add more accused to the charge sheet.
The matter returns to court on 7 June.
