Parly police committee to flag murder-suicides with police commissioner

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's police committee says it will flag the recent spate of police-related murder-suicides with the national police commissioner to ensure the necessary support is given to officers who experience wellness challenges.

In the latest incident, constable Thulani Buti who worked at the Ocean View Police Station, fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself over the weekend.

The incident is believed to have occurred following an argument in Masiphumelele.

This follows another incident recently in which Lentegeur Sergeant Granville Brooks killed his girlfriend and her mother before turning the gun on himself.

Police committee chairperson Francois Beukman says they're alarmed by the incidents which occurred in the space of a few weeks.

“We believe that work stress and personal circumstance are normally the drivers of these very tragic incidents.”

Beukman urges officers to seek help and make use of the SAPS wellness programmes if they are battling to cope with work-related stress or have personal issues.

“Family members are also urged to report abnormal behaviour to the superiors of the members. We also believe that stationery unit commanders should also take proactive steps if the wellness of members is challenged and service firearms should immediately be confiscated if risk factors come to the fore.”

Investigations have been launched into both police-related murder-suicide incidents which occurred in Ocean View and Mitchells Plain recently.