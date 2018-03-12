Ocean View cop shoots wife dead before turning gun on himself

Constable Thilani Buti (38) stationed at Ocean View shot and killed his wife (34) and himself. Cases of murder and inquest are under investigation.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide involving an Ocean View policeman and his wife.

Constable Thilani Buti shot dead his wife and then turned the gun on himself following an argument over the weekend.

The crime was committed at a neighbour's house in Masiphumelele.

They both died on the scene.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 38-year-old constable stationed at Ocean View shot and killed his wife, aged 34, and himself. Cases of murder and inquest are under investigation.”

It follows a similar crime in Mitchells Plain earlier this month in which a Lentegeur sergeant gunned down his girlfriend and her mother before taking his own life.

At the same time, Parliament's police committee says it's shocked by a spate of murder-suicides involving police officers.

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman said: “The duties of the members and also family members of [police] members because they are usually the ones who usually experience those risk factors first hand. But also, your station commanders and supervisors of members will pick up that there are specific conduct issues that they must attend to."