Nehawu says strike ongoing despite negotiations

JOHANNESBURG - The National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) is expected to meet with Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti on Monday afternoon in a bid to end the strike in the sector.

Workers have been on a nationwide strike since last week Thursday after talks between the department and the union deadlocked.

They're demanding that issues be addressed around safety, insourcing and corruption.

Residents are being warned of possible water disruptions for as long as the demonstration continues.

The union's Khaya Xaba said: “This strike is still on. Workers will be picketing in all the three workplaces all over the country as part of our strike. Our strike will not end until we sign a settlement agreement, although negotiations are ongoing on the sidelines.”