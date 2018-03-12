#MoeraneCommission: Poisoning ruled out as cause of Sindiso Magaqa's death

SAPS Brigadier Bongani Maqashalala reiterated the results of the toxicology tests that Magaqa was not poisoned.

DURBAN - The police have told the Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal that poisoning has been ruled out as the cause of death for former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa.

The SAPS is concluding its oral presentations on Monday as it faces allegations of complicity in crimes and murders in particular.

Acting provincial police commissioner Bheki Langa failed to appear at Monday's hearings despite having committed to do so.

When Magaqa’s family testified at the commission, his brother Lwazi said Magaqa complained of a stomach ache a few days before his death.

This is despite the former ANCYL secretary general sustaining gunshot wounds to his lower body.

His family says they believe Magaqa was poisoned despite a toxicology report indicating otherwise.

But on Monday, SAPS Brigadier Bongani Maqashalala reiterated the results of the tests.

The SAPS has come under fire during the commission for what witnesses have described as police involvement and complicity in crimes, including violence at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi.

The SAPS has also told the commission that it doesn't believe the murders at the notorious Glebelands Hostel are politically motivated.

The commissioners have heard from several witnesses on the dangers of living at the Umlazi residence, which allegedly houses hitmen.

Maqashalala says they are aware of public perceptions that authorities are complicit in crimes.

“We are the custodian of the information as well as the dockets. It’s very difficult for us to argue with the public with regard to their perception.”