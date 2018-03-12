Mkhwebane in bid to appeal Bankorp ruling

The advocate is not challenging the court’s decision to set aside her report and its remedial action but just the adverse findings against her.

PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has filed an application to appeal the damning Bankorp ruling, which found that she failed to act impartially.

The advocate is not challenging the court’s decision to set aside her report and its remedial action but just the adverse findings against her.

Mkhwebane’s report into the apartheid-era Bankorp bailout ordered Absa to pay back more than a billion rand to the Reserve Bank.

The advocate lost the case and was further ordered to pay costs out of her own pocket.

Mkhwebane says that the court made a mistake when it found that she failed to act without fear, favour or prejudice.

Mkhwebane has rejected the finding that she veiled herself in obscurity by not disclosing key documents to Absa and the Reserve Bank.

The advocate says that the personal costs order against her stymies the constitutional obligations of her office and adversely affects the independence of the Public Protector.

It’s understood that Absa and the Reserve Bank will oppose the application for leave to appeal.