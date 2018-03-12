Mitchell’s Plain residents protest over debt recovery
The Mitchell's Plain United Residents' Association says when residents buy pre-paid electricity more than half of the bill is being deducted and labelled as debt recovery.
CAPE TOWN - Mitchell's Plain residents are angry because the City of Cape Town is deducting from their prepaid electricity purchases.
Community members highlighted their concerns in a protest on Saturday.
The Old Woodlands Residents' Association says residents have not been informed about the deductions.
The association's Clarence Human said many pensioners are being affected and added that for R30, some residents only get R13 worth of units.
“The arrears have been deducted from the electricity. There are also lawyers’ letters attached that people got from the city. People that passed on 17 years ago, their husbands still get letters from the city.”
The association's Michael Jacobs says residents who are not in arrears are also being targeted.
“It’s unfair. It’s a punitive measure. These people are not in arrears so that needs to be investigated and it must be dealt with. If it is found that the city has charged them unfairly, then those individuals need to be refunded.”
The City of Cape Town says the deductions are in line with its Credit Control and Management Policy and Electricity By-Law.
It maintains residents in arrears are consulted about it during the debt recovery process.
Last month, more than 35,000 SMSes arrears notices were issued.
