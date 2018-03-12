Missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene was ‘living in fear’

Kunene, who disappeared almost a month ago, raised the alarm over alleged corruption and money laundering in the Department of Social Development.

JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that a missing social worker who blew the whistle on alleged corruption linked to the Life Esidimeni tragedy has been living in fear since being arrested late last year.

Nomawethu Kunene disappeared almost a month ago.

Her friend and colleague Patience Mathenjwa says the 41-year-old raised the alarm over alleged corruption and money laundering in the Department of Social Development.

She was reportedly arrested in Pretoria at the end of 2017 on charges related to drugs and fraud and had to report her local police station weekly.

Mathenjwa says the missing mother of two would not deliberately abscond.

“Noma had to go to the Braamfontein Police Station every Thursday and according to the records there, she never missed a day. She was traumatised severely by that experience in Pretoria, every time she would talk about it, she would literally break down and cry.”