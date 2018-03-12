Missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene was ‘living in fear’
Kunene, who disappeared almost a month ago, raised the alarm over alleged corruption and money laundering in the Department of Social Development.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s emerged that a missing social worker who blew the whistle on alleged corruption linked to the Life Esidimeni tragedy has been living in fear since being arrested late last year.
Nomawethu Kunene disappeared almost a month ago.
Her friend and colleague Patience Mathenjwa says the 41-year-old raised the alarm over alleged corruption and money laundering in the Department of Social Development.
She was reportedly arrested in Pretoria at the end of 2017 on charges related to drugs and fraud and had to report her local police station weekly.
Mathenjwa says the missing mother of two would not deliberately abscond.
“Noma had to go to the Braamfontein Police Station every Thursday and according to the records there, she never missed a day. She was traumatised severely by that experience in Pretoria, every time she would talk about it, she would literally break down and cry.”
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand little changed; stocks slightly higher
-
Mitchell’s Plain residents protest over debt recovery
-
Minister Mkhize wraps up meeting with CRL Commission
-
Former Sars officials wants NPA to withdraw summons against them
-
Parly police committee to flag murder-suicides with police commissioner
-
The State We're In: Captured (Episode 7)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.