Minister Mkhize wraps up meeting with CRL Commission
The commission has taken the Minister Zweli Mkhize's department through its mandate and how it plans to deal with issues.
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has wrapped up a meeting with the CRL Commission in which the movie Inxeba: The Wound and the Ngcobo murders were discussed.
The commission has taken the department through its mandate and how it plans to deal with these issues.
Minister Mkhize says he’s been thoroughly briefed on the role the CRL Commission will play in mitigating the ongoing processes surrounding the role of churches, the controversial film Inxeba as well as the Ngcobo murders in the Eastern Cape.
“[We were briefed about] The tragedy of the so-called Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church and the concerns they had about the abuse of children and what they felt was the exploitation that was going on inside the church.”
He says a meeting will also be held on the findings by the commission on various church institutions.
The commission has requested that it be given the space to give a full presentation on the commercialisation of religion.
WATCH: Members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry return home
More in Local
-
#RandReport: Rand little changed; stocks slightly higher
-
Mitchell’s Plain residents protest over debt recovery
-
Missing whistle-blower Nomawethu Kunene was ‘living in fear’
-
Former Sars officials wants NPA to withdraw summons against them
-
Parly police committee to flag murder-suicides with police commissioner
-
The State We're In: Captured (Episode 7)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.