Minister Mkhize wraps up meeting with CRL Commission

The commission has taken the Minister Zweli Mkhize's department through its mandate and how it plans to deal with issues.

Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS.
Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: GCIS.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize has wrapped up a meeting with the CRL Commission in which the movie Inxeba: The Wound and the Ngcobo murders were discussed.

The commission has taken the department through its mandate and how it plans to deal with these issues.

Minister Mkhize says he’s been thoroughly briefed on the role the CRL Commission will play in mitigating the ongoing processes surrounding the role of churches, the controversial film Inxeba as well as the Ngcobo murders in the Eastern Cape.

“[We were briefed about] The tragedy of the so-called Mancoba Seven Angels Ministries Church and the concerns they had about the abuse of children and what they felt was the exploitation that was going on inside the church.”

He says a meeting will also be held on the findings by the commission on various church institutions.

The commission has requested that it be given the space to give a full presentation on the commercialisation of religion.

WATCH: Members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry return home

Timeline

