Mauritian flags raised high for 50th anniversary celebration
On 12 March 1968, Mauritius adopted a new constitution and gained its independence as a constitutional monarchy.
PORT LOUIS - Red, blue, yellow and green is all that can be seen throughout Mauritius. From the food combinations to the fashion and all the way to buildings and infrastructure, the bright national flag is being waved high.
Mauritians celebrate Independence Day as the anniversary of independence from Britain.
To mark their 50th independence day this year, a range of activities will be celebrated on the island.
On Sunday, known as regatta day, a ballet of boats adorned with the colourful flag crisscrossed the crisp blue waters in the bay of Mahebourg.
Regatta involves the traditional local pirogue, a boat that has evolved from the 18th-century French chaloupe. The pirogues are usually made of wood known for their resistance to splitting.
The celebrations continue on Monday with a flag-raising ceremony, police force and helicopter show and a cultural show.
