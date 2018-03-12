Manhunt launched for 6 Pollsmoor prison escapees
Preliminary investigations show that the men used components of a bed to remove the steel bars over a window.
CAPE TOWN – A manhunt has been launched following the escape of six inmates from Pollsmoor prison.
One of the prisoners who escaped is serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder.
Visitors line up outside Pollsmoor prison, apparently unaware of events that unfolded at the prison on Sunday night.
But the medium B section was the scene of drama late last night almost straight out of a movie.
Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xaso says police will assist in tracking down the escapees.
An internal investigation has also been launched.
