Manhunt launched for 6 Pollsmoor prison escapees

CAPE TOWN – A manhunt has been launched following the escape of six inmates from Pollsmoor prison.

One of the prisoners who escaped is serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder.

Visitors line up outside Pollsmoor prison, apparently unaware of events that unfolded at the prison on Sunday night.

But the medium B section was the scene of drama late last night almost straight out of a movie.

Preliminary investigations show that the men used components of a bed to remove the steel bars over a window.

Correctional Services spokesperson Simphiwe Xaso says police will assist in tracking down the escapees.

An internal investigation has also been launched.