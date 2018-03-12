Mamelodi ANC members anxious ahead of 2019 elections
Deputy President David Mabuza visited some parts of Mamelodi in Pretoria ahead of voting next year.
JOHANNESBURG – Mamelodi African National Congress (ANC) supporters say they are anxious for next year's elections.
They were speaking during a visit by deputy President David Mabuza to the area's voting stations.
ANC supporters in Mamelodi couldn't contain their excitement as they sang and danced outside of the registration station at the Solomon Mahlangu High School on Sunday.
The crowd flanked Mabuza as he walked through the Mamelodi streets.
ANC member Gogo Ndlovana says she encouraged the deputy president to make the trip to Mamelodi regularly.
“It should not be the first visit for him, he should come back to check what he has raised with the councillor.”
She also stressed the importance of registration, advising South Africans that it is crucial to check their details before the big day.
