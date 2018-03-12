Madonsela urges South Africans to come forward with state capture info

Advocate Thuli Madonsela urged citizens to come forward with any information to assist with the commission of inquiry into state capture.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has called on South Africans to come forward with any information that could help the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Hearings have not yet started but accusations have already been raised about the commission's head of investigations Terence Nombembe.

It emerged last year that the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants, where Nombembe is the chief executive, received a more than R1 million donation from the Gupta-linked Trillian Capital for its student fund.



“To the rest of South Africa, I’d say let’s help the commission as much as we can. If we’ve information, give it to the commission and if you need some kind of protection as a whistleblower, talk to the commission.”