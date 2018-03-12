[LISTEN] Up close & personal with SA jazz musician Don Laka

Radio 702 | Don Laka speaks about how he had to teach himself how to play the guitar because he could not get access to a music school during apartheid.

JOHANNESBURG - South African jazz musician Don Laka says his thought process is what influences his music.

Laka says he knew at five years old that he wanted to be a musician. He says he thinks this was because he did not want to live a life with a pattern.

Laka speaks about how he had to teach himself how to play the guitar because he could not get access to a music school during apartheid.

Listen to the audio above for more.