[LISTEN] Salt Awareness Week: Know your 'salt status', reduce your intake

Radio 702 | Nicole Jennings, Pharma Dynamics spokesperson says people often don’t realise that there are alternatives to make your food tasty. She suggests herbs and lemon zest as some of these alternatives.

JOHANNESBURG - Nicole Jennings, Pharma Dynamics spokesperson says it's important to realise the impact that salt has on blood pressure.

She says people often don’t realise that there are alternatives to make your food tasty. She suggests some herbs and lemon zest as some of these alternatives.

The week of 12 March to 18 March is Salt Awareness Week.

Listen to the audio above for more.