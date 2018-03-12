[LISTEN] Raising boys to become good men

Radio 702 | Educational psychologist Ken Reznick says equipping young boys with the right tools to survive such as self-confidence will assist them in becoming adults who make good choices.

JOHANNESBURG - Educational psychologist Ken Reznick says parenting is a job and adults should prepare young boys for the jungle that is this world.

Reznick says equipping them with the right tools to survive such as self-confidence and knowing good from bad will assist them in becoming good adults.

He says everything a child does is a choice, parents just need to understand why they make those choices and not lecturer them.

