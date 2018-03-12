Popular Topics
If found guilty, pupil who assaulted teacher 'will face expulsion'

A video of the attack recently went viral, in it the Three Rivers Secondary School pupil is seen pelting her female teacher with the book and papers, prompting the educator to walk out of the classroom.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media at Hoërskool Drie Riviere in Vereeniging on 12 March 2018 after a learner was caught on video throwing a book at a teacher. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
31 minutes ago

SEDIBENG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has described an incident at the Three Rivers Secondary School, in which a pupil hurled her exercise book at a teacher in full view of a classroom, as a very serious offence.

The MEC is at the school in Sedibeng on Monday where he is meeting educators and parents to update them on the investigation.

A video of the attack recently went viral, in it the pupil is seen pelting her female teacher with the book and papers, prompting the educator to walk out of the classroom.

Lesufi says if found guilty, the pupil will face expulsion.

“I don’t want to sugarcoat it, this is a serious offence and in any case of this magnitude we have to act, and act decisively.”

The MEC says the pupil has since been suspended.

“Learners will want to go to the class to see this the learner that everyone is talking about. Teachers will go there; people from outside will go there. And then the school indeed removed the learner from the class.”

Lesufi says he has met with the school’s teachers to assure them of the department’s support.

