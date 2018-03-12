Lesufi to visit Vereeniging school following pupil's attack on teacher

The teenaged girl was caught on video throwing an exercise book and papers at the female teacher.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the Three Rivers Secondary School in Vereeniging on Monday where a pupil attacked a teacher in the classroom.

Officials from the department's social support team visited the school on Friday where they started counselling.

Lesufi has condemned the incident, saying that it is totally unacceptable.

The Education Department's Steve Mabona says: "The MEC will be at the school just to check on how the investigation is and interact with all the learners at school, and educators as well, just to make sure that the school isn’t disturbed."