Lesufi to visit Vereeniging school following pupil's attack on teacher

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Lesufi to visit Vereeniging school following pupil's attack on teacher

The teenaged girl was caught on video throwing an exercise book and papers at the female teacher.

FILE: Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the Three Rivers Secondary School in Vereeniging on Monday where a pupil attacked a teacher in the classroom.

The teenaged girl was caught on video throwing an exercise book and papers at the female teacher.

Officials from the department's social support team visited the school on Friday where they started counselling.

Lesufi has condemned the incident, saying that it is totally unacceptable.

The Education Department's Steve Mabona says: "The MEC will be at the school just to check on how the investigation is and interact with all the learners at school, and educators as well, just to make sure that the school isn’t disturbed."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA