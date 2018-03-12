League football in Greece suspended indefinitely

The announcement was made on Monday morning after violence broke out in a match between rivals AEK Athens and PAOK.

JOHANNESBURG - League football in Greece has been suspended indefinitely by the Greek prime minster and the deputy minister of sport

The pair made the announcement on Monday morning after violence broke out in a match between rivals AEK Athens and PAOK.

PAOK had a goal disallowed in the 90th minute prompting their owner, Ivan Savvidis, to invade the field with his security team.

Savvidis entered the field of play with his gun in the holster and threatened the referee prompting the AEK Athens players to leave the field.

European football governing body UEFA says such extreme phenomena call for bold decisions.

PAOK are no strangers to controversy; they had a stadium ban revoked following an incident against Olympiacos in February which resulted in Olympiacos head coach Oscar Garcia needing a trip the hospital after being hit on the head by a roll of paper thrown from the stands.

PAOK is in third place in the Greek Super League, five points behind, log leaders, AEK Athens.