KG KO'd by ICC

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas have been felled by an International Cricket Council bouncer.

The ICC has suspended fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for the country's next two test matches, after he was found guilty of a level 2 offence for bumping Australian captain Steve Smith during the recently-completed second test in Port Elizabeth.

The suspension means Rabada will miss the rest of the four-match test series.

The paceman denied the charge but he was found guilty and fined 50 percent of his match fee. More importantly, he was handed three demerit points meaning he has accumulated eight demerit points within a 24-month period automatically leading to a two-match suspension.

Rabada hit Smith's shoulder as he celebrated dismissing the batsman in Australia's first innnings.

He was also found guilty on a level 1 charge for "using language, actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his or her dismissal".

He was docked a further 15 percent of his match fee for this violation and handed one demerit, taking his overall total to nine.

Rabada and AB de Villiers played key roles for the Proteas as they levelled the series, after going down in the first test in Durban.

South Africa won by six wickets, with Rabada finishing with figures of 11/150.

Rabada’s demerit point history

February 2017 Three demerit points v Sri Lanka for inappropriate and deliberate physical contact

July 2017 One demerit point v England for a send-off offence (One match suspension after four accumulated demerit points)

February 2018 One demerit point v India for a send-off offence

March 2018 Three demerit points v Australia for inappropriate and deliberate physical contact (Two match suspension after eight accumulated demerit points)

March 2018 One demerit point v Australia for a send-off offence