IEC: Voter registration weekend a success

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says that its first voter registration weekend ahead of the upcoming elections was successful despite disruptions in some areas around the country.

Registration stations in Katlehong on the East Rand, Vuwani in Limpopo and Marikana in the North West had to be closed due to service delivery protests on Saturday.

The commission, however, says that residents' concerns were addressed and stations subsequently reopened.

Spokesperson Kate Bapela: "Until the machines are docked and all the information analysed, we'll only know then what the initial outcome is of this particular weekend but we are grateful for the support that we received across the whole of South Africa."