Health Dept adopting stricter measures on public smoking

CAPE TOWN – The National Health Department is adopting stricter measures on smoking across the country.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi is calling for zero tolerance on smoking in public.

The Health Minister says amendments to tobacco legislation has been signed and the document is now waiting on Cabinet's approval.

The proposal includes no smoking in public spaces, increasing the distance of no-smoking perimeters around buildings, banning advertising inside shops and preventing vending machines from selling cigarettes.

Minister Motsoaledi says: “We’re amending the issue of 25% space in a public area like airports, hotels and restaurants.”

In 2005, the Tobacco Control Act was passed, which allows people to use 25% of public spaces.

Eyewitness News spoke to some smokers about the proposal and most of them are not happy with the proposal.

Motsoaledi says South Africa was previously at the forefront of global efforts to crackdown on smoking, but says we have since been overtaken by other countries and is currently ranking 145th in the world.