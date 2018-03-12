Guptas, Duduzane Zuma won't appear before Eskom inquiry
They are among the last of the witnesses the public enterprises' committee wants to hear from before it wraps up its probe into Eskom.
CAPE TOWN - Neither the Guptas nor Duduzane Zuma will be appearing before Parliament's Eskom inquiry when it resumes on Tuesday.
Former South African Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni also continues to snub the inquiry, saying she's too sick to attend.
It was perhaps always a bit hopeful for Parliament’s Public Enterprises' committee to expect that the controversial Gupta brothers would appear before it.
Despite a commitment by their lawyers late last year, that they would, chairperson of the inquiry Zukiswa Rantho says the reason offered for the backtrack, is that they are not in the country.
Similarly, Zuma has also indicated through his lawyer that he will also not be appearing on Tuesday.
“The committee will deliberate on all letters from Myeni, the Guptas’ lawyers and the one from Duduzane and then make a decision on how we go forward,” Rantho said.
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has, however, indicated that he will be taking the hot seat and he could well be the last witness.
