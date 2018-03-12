Gigaba considering revoking Ajay Gupta’s permanent residency - report

The 'Sunday Times' reported that Gigaba has spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa about revoking his residency following his blunder at a media conference last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is considering revoking Ajay Gupta’s permanent residency.

The Sunday Times on Sunday reported that Gigaba has spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa about revoking his residency following his blunder at a media conference last week.

Gigaba initially said that Ajay and Atul Gupta are not citizens. He then clarified that it was Atul who was in fact a citizen and only Ajay’s direct family members are citizens.

The departments Director-General Mkuseli Apleni later explained that the issue around Ajay has remained the same.

"In June 2017, I’ve said Ajay Gupta is not a citizen. We believe that what we’ve said is still the same except that yesterday there’s was an issue of Atul of which we never dealt with it; that’s why we’re dealing with it today."