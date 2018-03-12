Former Sars officials wants NPA to withdraw summons against them
Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg have been charged in connection with spying on the Scorpions a decade ago.
PRETORIA - Three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials have urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to withdraw summons against them until they've had the opportunity to make representations.
It emerged last week that Ivan Pillay, Johan van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg have been charged in connection with spying on the Scorpions a decade ago.
The trio has been implicated in the so-called Project Sunday Evenings.
Both Pillay and Van Loggerenberg were implicated in the now discredited reports about a unit within Sars which was unlawfully spying on people.
In a legal letter sent to prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams, the former Sars officials' attorneys question the manner in which this investigation has been conducted.
Pillay, Van Loggerenberg and Van Rensburg all deny the allegations against them.
The attorneys question why no warning statements have been taken from their clients, saying this is a procedural requirement.
They further questions whether the NPA or Abrahams was made aware that no warning statements had been taken prior to authorising the court summons.
The trio is expected in court on 9 April.
