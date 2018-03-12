Fifth Pollsmoor Prison escapee rearrested

A group of six prisoners escaped by forcing an opening between steel bars covering a window in the Medium B Section.

JOHANNESBURG - A fifth inmate, who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town has been arrested.

A group of six prisoners escaped by forcing an opening between steel bars covering a window in the Medium B Section of the Tokai-based facility late on Sunday evening.

They used a metal bar from a bed they broke to remove the bars.

Officials says they are following up on information and are in pursuit of the remaining convict who is serving a rape sentence.

