Fifth Pollsmoor Prison escapee rearrested
Local
A group of six prisoners escaped by forcing an opening between steel bars covering a window in the Medium B Section.
JOHANNESBURG - A fifth inmate, who escaped from Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town has been arrested.
A group of six prisoners escaped by forcing an opening between steel bars covering a window in the Medium B Section of the Tokai-based facility late on Sunday evening.
They used a metal bar from a bed they broke to remove the bars.
Officials says they are following up on information and are in pursuit of the remaining convict who is serving a rape sentence.
